Newsvine

MarianneMathews67671

MarianneMathews67671 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 787 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

'Bachelor in Paradise' Contract Says Producers Not Responsible for Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson's Sexual Encounter

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by MarianneMathews67671 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONtmz.com
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:44 PM
    Discuss:

    Now that Corinne Olympios appears headed for a legal showdown with producers of "Bachelor in Paradise" ... the contract she signed becomes extrememly relevant, and problematic. The contract contestants sign, obtained by TMZ, says in part all contestants

    Permalink

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor